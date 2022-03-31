These are the 4 upcoming Motorola devices this year, as per roadmap leak

A few days ago, we learned that Motorola is slowly taking off in the US, and it’s now the third most popular brand in the US. The report also states that Motorola was likely planning on announcing the new premium and mid-range devices to fill the gap, in an attempt to take more market share from Samsung, and the now dead, LG. A recently leaked Motorola roadmap revealed that four new Edge branded smartphones are expected to be unveiled this year, and we have some specifications and render images.

91Mobiles revealed that Motorola is planning to unveil four new Motorola Edge devices in 2022. The company has been increasing its portfolio each year, ever since it was acquired by Lenovo in 2014. Motorola already announced the Motorola Edge+, Moto G Power, and Moto G22 this year, and we’ve seen leaks and renders of several other devices. The company announced four models of the Edge 20 series last year, and it’s reported that this year will be the same, resulting in the Frontier, Rogue, Dubai, and Miami devices under the Edge 30 branding.

Motorola Frontier, better known as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The Motorola Frontier leaked a few times in the past, which is rumored to be called the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. The device is rumored to come with a 6.67-inch POLED display with FHD+ resolution, and it will have a new generation Qualcomm chipset, or the already powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The device is expected to have 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. We’ve seen renders of the upcoming Moto Edge 30 Ultra in the past, revealing the unique camera setup and similar Moto design.

The primary camera on the back is a 200MP unit, which would also have a 50MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto, capable of 2x optical zoom. The hole-punch would house a 60MP selfie camera. The device would be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, and it would support 125W wired charging.

Motorola Edge 30

The Motorola Edge 30 is rumored to be a slightly smaller and less beefy model of the Edge 30 Ultra, it’s codenamed “Dubai”. It’s expected to have a 6.55-inch POLED, FHD+ display, and 144Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to have three RAM and storage configurations, including 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB models. It will have a 50MP f/1.88 primary sensor, paired with another 50MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor. It’ll have a 32MP selfie camera, and the battery will have a fairly small 4,020 mAh capacity.

The leak also claims that we’ll see a “Dubai+” device that will join the Motorola Edge 30 in the third quarter, and it will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek chip. It’s expected to be equipped with the MT6879, which is an octa-core SoC with two A78 cores running at 2.6GHz and six A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. It’ll have the Mali G79 GPU, and it’s expected to have the same display as “Dubai”, but the camera will have some differences. The phone will also reportedly have a 5,000 mAh battery and support stylus input – which was also included and supported on the recently announced Motorola Edge Plus 2022 smartphone.

Motorola Edge 30 Lite

Last but not least is the Moto Edge 30 Lite. Codenamed “Miami”, it will reportedly launch as the Motorola Edge 30 Lite, although the branding and the name aren’t finalized yet, as per the report. The Edge 30 Lite will have a fairly small, 6.28-inch POLED, FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, and it will have 6GB or 8GB of RAM, paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The smartphone will have a 64MP primary sensor, and a 13MP ultrawide shooter on the back, while the selfie camera will be a 32MP unit. The phone will be powered by a 4,020 mAh battery, like the standard Motorola Edge 30 / Dubai, but we don’t know if it will support any kind of fast charging technology.

We don’t know when these new devices may be announced, so we’ll have to sit back and wait for more rumors and leaks to appear. In the meantime, let us know which of these devices you’re most excited to see in 2022?