After a torrent of leaks and rumours, the Motorola Edge series has finally broken cover, giving us the flagship Motorola Edge+ and the mid-range Motorola Edge. Now, both the phones bring 5G to the table and sport a sleek build with a curved 90Hz display.

Motorola has equipped both the phones with Waves-tuned dual stereo speakers and has also made a few software tweaks to make the most of the almost 90-degree curved panel. There are triple cameras at the back and a 25MP selfie camera positioned in a circular cutout in the top left corner of the screen on each phone. Let’s see what the two phones have to offer:

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge+ is the new top-of-the-line phone in Motorola’s portfolio, and needless to say, the company has gone all out with its design and specifications. It packs a 6.7-inch FHD+ HDR10+ certified OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

But the curved screen is not just an eye-candy here. Instead, it shows incoming call and alarm alerts, shows the battery charging levels, and also allows users to easily switch apps with a swipe. Plus, the top and bottom corners will double as shoulder buttons while playing games in landscape mode. Surprisingly, Motorola has not skipped on the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 865 chip powers the phone, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood that supports 18W TurboPower wired charging, alongside 15W wireless charging as well as 5W wireless power sharing.

Talking about cameras, the Motorola Edge+ rocks a 108MP (f/1.8) main camera with OIS that can capture 6K videos. It sits alongside an optically stabilised 8MP telephoto camera that offers 3X optical zoom output. There is also a wide-angle camera of 16MP resolution with a 117-degree FOV (Field of View). For selfie and video calling duties, the phone brings a 25MP front camera.

Notably, Motorola Edge+ supports both NR mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G bands as well as the faster Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity standard. It has a water-repellent build and also features an in-display fingerprint sensor to keep the phone secure.

Motorola Edge

This one is a premium mid-ranger, but sports the same design as the Motorola Edge+ and also adds IP54 certification to the mix. The dual stereo speakers and edge screen optimizations are a mainstay on this phone as well.

Motorola Edge comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, but it lacks the HDR10+ capability of its flagship sibling. There is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 chip powering the whole system paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

It packs a 64MP primary camera at the back that sits alongside a 16MP ultra wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom output. On the front sits a 25MP selfie snapper. It packs a slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W TurboPower charging tech, but no wireless charging support.

Price and availability

Motorola says the two phones will be available starting May 14, but there is no word on pre-order dates. Motorola Edge is priced at $999 and it will be Verizon exclusive. However, Motorola has not revealed the price of the Motorola Edge.