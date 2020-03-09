Author
Earlier this month, alleged renders of the Motorola Edge+ flagship surfaced online and wowed us with its gorgeous waterfall display and the sleek design. Well, it appears that the Motorola Edge+ will be more than just a pretty package, and might pack some impressive imaging hardware.

As per a fresh leak, Motorola will equip its Snapdragon 865-powered flagship with a 108-megapixel main camera. This will most likely be the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that uses the Tetracell technology, not the Nonacell variant packed inside the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The main sensor will be accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. Selfies and video calls, on the other hand, will be handled by a 25-megapixel front camera sitting in a punch hole.

Source: TechDroider

