Motorola Moto Edge S Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Earlier today, Qualcomm announced its latest high-end chipset – the Snapdragon 870 – for the upcoming wave of budget flagships in 2021. In its official press release, Qualcomm mentioned that Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi will be among the first brands to launch smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Now, Motorola has made an announcement of its own regarding an upcoming phone that will draw power from Qualcomm’s latest offering.

Motorola Edge S is rumored to offer a 105Hz display

The Lenovo-owned company took to its official Weibo account in China to announce that it will soon launch a smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC at its heart, and that it will be called the Motorola Edge S. Aside from a couple of teaser posters though, Motorola hasn’t shared any further details regarding the upcoming phone’s internal hardware, design or capabilities.

Image: Motorola / Weibo

As per rumors circulating on the web, the Motorola Edge S will reportedly come equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display that offers a curious 105Hz refresh rate. This will be interesting to see and experience from an average smartphone user’s perspective, as a majority of devices from major brands that have hit the shelves in the past couple of years have either rocked a 90Hz panel, a 120Hz screen, and some have even gone to the 144Hz refresh rate mark. The upcoming Motorola offering is also rumored to include a 64MP camera as well.

OnePlus 9 Lite with Snapdragon 870 is reportedly in the pipeline too

Now, in addition to Motorola, other brands that will soon deploy the new Qualcomm SoC in their high-end smartphones are Xiaomi, OnePlus, and OPPO. The inclusion of OnePlus on the list is interesting, as the company is heavily rumored to launch a budget flagship called OnePlus 9 Lite that will have a slightly watered down processor (earlier rumored to be the Snapdragon 865 or its Plus variant) compared to the Snapdragon 888 inside the standard OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. 

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
