Motorola was recently rumored to be working on the successor of its Motorola Edge+, and it was tipped to be codenamed Nio. But it was revealed that Nio was a G-series device with high-end specifications, including a flagship chipset. Later, a new Motorola device appeared online with the moniker ‘Motorola Edge S’. It was recently teased to officially launch in China. Now, it is tipped that the Motorola Nio/Edge S might indeed be a Moto G-series device for the rest of the world.

According to a report from Gizmochina, Motorola Edge S could debut as Moto G100 outside China. It cites ‘reliable tipsters’ as the source. Further, in an image shared by reliable tipster Evan Blass, the Moto G100 can be seen docked in an HMDI cradle. It seems to allow the device to offer users with desktop PC experience like Samsung DeX. It could debut as Multi-Screen Collaboration feature.

The Motorola Edge S / Moto G100 is tipped to feature an FHD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) display with a dual punch-hole cutout and a 105Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is said to be paired with 8GB of RAM and will run Android 11.

According to the leaked images, it will come equipped with dual punch-hole cutouts to house the selfie shooters. This is not something new though, as we’ve seen this implementation on a few smartphones having two selfie cameras. The main camera uses the 16MP OV16A1Q sensor and is assisted by an 8MP secondary camera that uses Samsung’s S5K4H7 sensor. Other leaked details include a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP main camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

In previously leaked images, the device is seen sporting a dual punch-hole screen at the front. On the rear lies a Moto G 5G Plus-like quad-camera setup. Plus, there’s a “64MP camera” and “Audio Zoom” branding below the camera module.