Motorola Nio
Leaked image allegedly depicting the Motorola ‘Nio’ (Credit: Evan Blass / Voice)

Motorola made a return to the Android flagship arena by launching a no-compromises device called the Motorola Edge+. It was recently rumored to be working on its successor, Motorola Nio. Later, it was revealed that Nio was a G-series device with high-end specifications, including a flagship chipset. Now, a new Motorola device has appeared online. The company could be working on a device named ‘Motorola Edge S’.

Earlier this week, Lenovo China’s General Manager teased the arrival of a new Motorola smartphone. This device is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8xx SoC. While he did not reveal the name of the chipset, the Weibo post exposed the phone’s branding to be Motorola Edge S. Today, a noted tipster from China suggested that this handset will be powered by a yet to release Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series SoC and not Snapdragon 888 or 865. Hence, it is being speculated that the Motorola Nio, which was expected to be a Moto G smartphone is actually the Motorola Edge S. It is tipped to feature an FHD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) display with a dual punch-hole cutout and a 105Hz refresh rate.

However, as per a Geekbench listing, the device will be powered by last year’s Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865. It is said to be paired with 8GB of RAM. Plus, it will run Android 11. These features go in line with the initial specs leak. The device scored 958 points and 2969 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. 

According to the leaked image, it will come equipped with dual punch-hole cutouts to house the selfie shooters. This is not something new though, as we’ve seen this implementation on a few smartphones having two selfie cameras. The main camera uses the 16MP OV16A1Q sensor and is assisted by an 8MP secondary camera that uses Samsung’s S5K4H7 sensor. Other leaked details include a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP main camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.

Via- Gizmochina

