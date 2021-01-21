Motorola is all set to launch another smartphone in the Motorola Edge lineup in the form of Motorola Edge S. While it was tipped to be called Motorola Nio, the company’s Weibo page revealed that its next device will be known as Motorola Edge S. Later, it also revealed that the Edge S will be launched on January 26 in China. It would be powered by the Snapdragon 870, which was announced recently. The smartphone is said to go up against the rivals from iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi.

The AnTuTu score of Motorola Edge S has been posted on Weibo by a company official. It reveals a combined score of 679,860 points. Notably, this is still a prototype device but nevertheless, these numbers are quite impressive. It is located above the Snapdragon 865-powered devices like the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, and iQOO 5 series.

The Motorola Edge is tipped to feature an FHD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) display with a dual punch-hole cutout and a 105Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is said to be paired with 8GB of RAM and will run Android 11.

According to the leaked images, it will come equipped with dual punch-hole cutouts to house the selfie shooters. This is not something new though, as we’ve seen this implementation on a few smartphones having two selfie cameras. The main camera uses the 16MP OV16A1Q sensor and is assisted by an 8MP secondary camera that uses Samsung’s S5K4H7 sensor. Other leaked details include a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP main camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

In previously leaked images, the device is seen sporting a dual punch-hole screen at the front. On the rear lies a Moto G 5G Plus-like quad-camera setup. Plus, there’s a “64MP camera” and “Audio Zoom” branding below the camera module.