Earlier today, and yesterday, we’ve seen leaks of the upcoming Motorola Edge, and now Evan Blass is bringing us the Motorola Edge+, as seen above and below.

The Motorola Edge+ too has a display that is curved around the sides and edges, complete with the punch hole for the selfie camera.

However, the big changes are around the back, where the triple-camera system clearly wears the 108MP inscription. Different angles of the device in the render reveal a rather large camera hump.

If the date on the display is of any indication, April 3 should be the date for this phone, and its non-Plus version, to become official.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)

