According to a January report, Motorola was supposed to introduce a certain Edge+ flagship at the now canceled MWC 2020. That phone appeared on Geekbench, but we are all aware of how easy it is to fake, spoof, or trick the system into reporting a different device, or specs for that matter.

A Twitter report now mentions apparently the same Motorola Edge+ but with slightly different specs than those reported in January.

According to the report, this would be the first Motorola flagship since the Moto Z3, an August 2018 device. It would reportedly feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution operating at 90Hz. Said display will also allegedly be curved.

Powered by the Snapdragon 865, this Motorola Edge+ would pack 12GB of RAM, and have an insane battery likely rated above 5,000mAh. Verizon is also mentioned in the report, so this could be a Verizons specific phone, or the info is related to a Verizon model of the device.

Subsequent reports also mention a particular Motorola One Mid (with Snapdragon 675, 6.53-inch FHD+ display, and 4,000mAh battery), as well as the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite (with MediaTek Helio P35, and 5,000mAh battery).

Motorola Edge+ logo. This is Motorola's first flagship since the Moto Z3.



-Snapdragon 865

-6.67" 2340×1080 curved 90Hz display

-Verizon/ROW

-Over 5000mAh (5170?) battery

-Up to 12GB RAM pic.twitter.com/l5vfMqX8P8 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 25, 2020

Source: Twitter