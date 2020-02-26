Up next
Author
Tags

According to a January report, Motorola was supposed to introduce a certain Edge+ flagship at the now canceled MWC 2020. That phone appeared on Geekbench, but we are all aware of how easy it is to fake, spoof, or trick the system into reporting a different device, or specs for that matter.

A Twitter report now mentions apparently the same Motorola Edge+ but with slightly different specs than those reported in January.

According to the report, this would be the first Motorola flagship since the Moto Z3, an August 2018 device. It would reportedly feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution operating at 90Hz. Said display will also allegedly be curved.

Powered by the Snapdragon 865, this Motorola Edge+ would pack 12GB of RAM, and have an insane battery likely rated above 5,000mAh. Verizon is also mentioned in the report, so this could be a Verizons specific phone, or the info is related to a Verizon model of the device.

Subsequent reports also mention a particular Motorola One Mid (with Snapdragon 675, 6.53-inch FHD+ display, and 4,000mAh battery), as well as the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite (with MediaTek Helio P35, and 5,000mAh battery).

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note10+ 5G

Samsung selling more than the competition during Q4 in South Korea

Samsung is still king of smartphone sales and, it keeps dominating its home market during the Q4 followed by Apple and LG
coronavirus iphone

The coronavirus may even delay the launch of the iPhone 12

The launch of the iPhone 9 and iPhone 12 may have to be pushed back if the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t get under control soon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets first update to improve its camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may be getting its first firmware update to improve its already impressive camera