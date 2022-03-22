We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Phones

motorola edge+ (2022) now available for purchase, $100 off for limited time

By Sanuj Bhatia March 22, 2022, 9:00 am
Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Source: Motorola

Motorola officially unveiled the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) a few weeks ago. The smartphone comes with a lot of high-end features, such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and an OLED display, and now, the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is finally available for purchase.

Motorola has priced the carrier-unlocked variant of the Motorola Edge+ (2022) at $999.99 in the United States, but for a limited time, the smartphone is available for a $100 discount, i.e., at $899.99. The smartphone will be available for purchase on all the top online shopping websites including Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Motorola, and offline stores as well.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Edge Plus 2022 will also be available in a Verizon-only variant from March 24, starting at $23.61 per month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $849.99 retail). This variant will support Verizon's 5G UW band. Moreover, customers can get up to $800 off on buying a new Motorola Edge+ (2022).

motorola edge plus 2022 pbi

Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

The new Edge Plus from Motorola is the high-end flagship smartphone from the company. It features Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, OLED display, a triple camera setup with 50MP main and ultra-wide cameras, and much more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

For a price tag of $900, Motorola Edge+ (2022) is a pretty competitive device. It comes with the latest Snapdragon processor, 6.7-inch P OLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, a triple camera setup with 50MP main and ultra-wide cameras, a 4,800 mAh battery that supports 30W fast wired charging, and much more. Check out the official specs of Motorola Edge Plus 2022 down below.

Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Specifications

CategoryMotorola Edge Plus 2022
Operating SystemAndroid 12
Display6.7-inch, 2400 x 1080, P OLED, 144Hz
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Memory8/12GB
Storage128/256/512GB UFS 3.1
Expandable StorageNo
Rear Camera50 MP wide, ƒ/1.8, 1.0μ pixel size
50 MP, ultrawide, ƒ/2.2, 0.64μ pixel size
2 MP, depth, ƒ/2.4, 1.75μ pixel size
Front Camera60 MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 0.6μ pixel size
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint sensor
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC
PortsUSB-C
AudioDual Stereo speakers
Battery4,800 mAh, 30W wired, 15W wireless, 5W reverse wireless
Water ResistanceIP52
Dimensions163.06 x 75.95 x 8.79mm
Weight6.91 oz (196 g)
ColorsBlack and Silver
Release Date24 February 2022
Price$1,000 ($900 for limited time)

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 Accessories

Best clear iPhone SE 2022 cases

These are the best Apple iPhone SE 2022 clear phone cases. We've collected some of the best transparent, rugged, silicone, thin, and light clear cases that we could find on Amazon. Check them out!

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 11:00 am
Accessories

These are the best iPhone SE 2022 cases

These are the best Apple iPhone SE 2022 phone cases. We've collected some of the best rugged, silicone, thin, and light cases that we could find on Amazon. Check them out!

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 9:00 am
Phones

iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air 2022 are now available

The brand new Apple iPhone SE 2022 and the iPad Air 5th generation are now officially available in the US and other countries. The devices start at $429 and $599, respectively, and you can find them in-store now.

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 8:00 am
Android

This is what’s new in Android 13 DP2

Google announced the Android 13 Developer Preview 1 in February, and the company started rolling out Developer Preview 2 yesterday. Here are some of the new features new in Android 13.

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 6:32 am