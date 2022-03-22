motorola edge+ (2022) now available for purchase, $100 off for limited time

Motorola officially unveiled the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) a few weeks ago. The smartphone comes with a lot of high-end features, such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and an OLED display, and now, the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is finally available for purchase.

Motorola has priced the carrier-unlocked variant of the Motorola Edge+ (2022) at $999.99 in the United States, but for a limited time, the smartphone is available for a $100 discount, i.e., at $899.99. The smartphone will be available for purchase on all the top online shopping websites including Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Motorola, and offline stores as well.

The Edge Plus 2022 will also be available in a Verizon-only variant from March 24, starting at $23.61 per month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $849.99 retail). This variant will support Verizon's 5G UW band. Moreover, customers can get up to $800 off on buying a new Motorola Edge+ (2022).

Motorola Edge Plus (2022) The new Edge Plus from Motorola is the high-end flagship smartphone from the company. It features Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, OLED display, a triple camera setup with 50MP main and ultra-wide cameras, and much more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

For a price tag of $900, Motorola Edge+ (2022) is a pretty competitive device. It comes with the latest Snapdragon processor, 6.7-inch P OLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, a triple camera setup with 50MP main and ultra-wide cameras, a 4,800 mAh battery that supports 30W fast wired charging, and much more. Check out the official specs of Motorola Edge Plus 2022 down below.

Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Specifications