In a rather understated fashion, Motorola unveiled its flagship smartphone for 2023 via a press release on May 2, 2023. This new phone dons the Edge+ branding for another year, with 2023 added as a suffix, and undercuts a few other flagship devices with a starting price of $799.
Here we compare the Motorola Edge+ 2023 against other similarly priced phones from Google, OnePlus, and Samsung to see how it stands up to the competition.
Technical Specifications
Category
Motorola Edge+ 2023
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23
OnePlus 11
Operating System
Android 13
Android 13
One UI based on Android 13
Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13
Display
6.7-inch FHD+
6.7-inch QHD+
6.1-inch FHD+
6.7-inch QHD+
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Google Tensor G2
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Memory
8GB
12GB
8GB
Storage
Expandable Storage
No
No
No
No
Rear Cameras
Front Camera
60-megapixel, Fixed Focus, f/2.2
10.8-megapixel, Fixed Focus, f/2.2
12-megapixel with Autofocus, f/2.2
16-megapixel, Fixed Focus, f/2.45
Connectivity
5G, Wi-Fi 7
5G, Wi-Fi 6E
5G, Wi-Fi 6E
5G, Wi-Fi 7
Battery
5,100 mAh
5,000 mAh
3,900 mAh
5,000 mAh
Charging
68W
27W
25W
80W (100W internationally)
Ports
USB-C (Gen 3.2)
USB-C (Gen 3.2)
USB-C (Gen 3.2)
USB-C (Gen 3.2)
Colors
Black
Black, Silver, Olive
Black, Cream, Lavender, Green
Black, Green
Price
Design & Build
The Motorola Edge+ 2023, like all flagships, has a build that combines glass and metal. It features a textured glass back panel and a sandblasted aluminum frame, both in matte black. If you turn the device around to its front, you'll see an expansive 6.7-inch screen curved on every edge. Both sides of the device use Gorilla Glass Victus, plus it has an IP68 rating for ingress protection.
Then we come to the Pixel 7 Pro, the most expensive of the devices we're comparing. Like the Motorola Edge+ 2023, it uses Gorilla Glass Victus for the 6.7-inch display — which curves on two sides — and back, but unlike it, the Pixel has a glossy finish on its aluminum frame and glass back. This device also features an IP68 rating. A unique design aspect of the Pixel is its camera array, housing which is a camera bar, and a unique design element.
As for the Samsung Galaxy S23 — which starts at $799 — the smaller 6.1-inch device comes clad in Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Armor Aluminum with an IP68 rating. For those wondering, Armor Aluminum is Samsung's unique variant of aluminum featuring improved resistance to damage. Now, the glass panels on this phone are flat — on the front and back — which means its in-hand experience will be drastically different when compared to the two phones above.
Last on the list is the cheapest and the most bang-for-the-buck device, the OnePlus 11. For its retail price of $699, you get a chassis that combines glass and aluminum, with a 6.7-inch display on the front covered in Gorilla Glass Victus. OnePlus even uses a bit of stainless steel around its camera array. Unfortunately, it only has an IP64 rating, falling short of the competition.
Display
While we've already spoken of the design of these displays when looking at the panel technology on each of these phones, the OnePlus 11 and Pixel 7 Pro stand out due to their high 2K resolution panels; the Motorola and Samsung max out at full-HD resolution.
Each panel even features a different peak brightness level, Samsung tops the charts with its peak of 1750 nits, and the Pixel 7 Pro comes in second with 1500 nits. As for the OnePlus 11 and Motorola Edge+ 2023, both feature 1300 nits of peak brightness. Heed that these numbers are often only achieved when you use the devices to display specific content. Still, a higher maximum often results in a higher baseline for typical brightness.
Before we move on, there is one other key difference, i.e., the display on Motorola's Edge+ 2023 has a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz, compared to the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that we see on all the other devices.
Performance
Regarding performance, three devices listed here come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Hence, you will likely see similar performance from each device. Since its launch, the processor has shown that it can sustain high-performance levels without compromising efficiency. So, all three — Samsung Galaxy S23, Motorola Edge+ 2023, and OnePlus 11 — will easily handle your daily task and likely last you an entire day of use.
The Pixel 7 Pro is sure to fall a little behind these devices in terms of raw performance, as the hardware on the Tensor G2 is weaker in comparison. But it does make up for the lost ground with its AI/ML capabilities which enable features like the highly accurate voice dictation feature and Magic Eraser.
We've detailed the RAM and storage available for each device below:
Device
Configuration
Motorola Edge+
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23
OnePlus 11
Camera Hardware
Each device compared here features a triple camera setup on its back, with a front camera present in a hole punch on the front. We'll start by looking at the hardware on the Motorola Edge+ 2023.
Headlining the rear camera setup on the Edge+ 2023 is a 50-megapixel wide camera with OIS. The other two options are a 50-megapixel ultrawide (with autofocus and macro image capability) and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The front camera uses a 60-megapixel sensor.
On the Pixel 7 Pro, the primary camera is a 50-megapixel wide camera, while the other two options include a 12-megapixel ultrawide (with autofocus) and a 48-megapixel telephoto with 5x optical zoom. The front camera here is a fixed-focus 10.8-megapixel sensor.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a triple camera setup highly similar to the one you see when comparing it with its predecessor. Its led by a 50-megapixel wide camera, while a 12-megapixel ultrawide and 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom adds to its versatility. The front camera here is a 12-megapixel shooter.
Lastly, coming to the OnePlus 11, this device too features a triple camera array. The headlining camera is another 50-megapixel shooter, which will capture a large amount of data. Still, OnePlus isn't stopping there as it features a 48-megapixel ultrawide and 32-megapixel telephoto, which will also capture detailed images for the software — co-developed with Hasselblad — to work on! The front camera here is a fixed-focus 16-megapixel shooter with electronic image stabilization.
Battery & Charging
Finally, let's look at these devices' battery and charging performance. The Motorola Edge+ 2023 comes with the largest cell on board. It has a 5,100 mAh cell with support for 68W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. Motorola even includes a 68W charging brick in the box.
Following it are the OnePlus 11 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, which feature 5,000 mAh cells, but the latter falls behind in charging speeds. The OnePlus 11 supports 80W wired charging (100W internationally), whereas the Pixel 7 Pro is stuck at the now-standard 27W. But between these two devices, if you need versatility, the Pixel 7 Pro does support wireless charging, while the OnePlus 10 does not.
The Galaxy S23, with its smaller chassis, only has a 3,900 mAh cell. It supports 25W wired charging, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. But despite the size, you shouldn't ignore the phone as it can easily last a day for most users, and many other reviews say the same.
What are your thoughts on the Motorola Edge+ 2023? With the OEM taking a unique strategy (to the North American market) by selling more unlocked units than those partnered with carriers, is this a device you want to buy? The hardware makes a strong case for Motorola, and we'd be excited to see this phone in more hands.
