motorola edge+ 2022 official, goes for $899.99 for a limited time

Motorola today officially announced its next flagship device, the Motorola Edge Plus 2022. The last generation of Motorola Edge launched last August. The new premium smartphone comes equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and it features other high-end specifications and hardware.

The new Motorola Edge Plus 2022 features a large 6.7-inch P OLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It has a punch-hole cutout in the center that houses the 60MP selfie camera with f/2.2, 0.6μm.

Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Specifications

Category Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Operating System Android 12 Display 6.7-inch, 2400 x 1080, P OLED, 144Hz Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 8/12GB Storage 128/256/512GB UFS 3.1 Expandable Storage No Rear Camera 1 50XMP wide, ƒ/1.8, 1.0μ pixel size Rear Camera 2 50MP, ultrawide, ƒ/2.2, 0.64μ pixel size Rear Camera 3 2MP, depth, ƒ/2.4, 1.75μ pixel size Front Camera 1 60MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 0.6μ pixel size Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Ports USB-C Audio Dual Stereo speakers Battery 4,800 mAh, 30W wired, 15W wireless, 5W reverse wireless Water Resistance IP52 Dimensions 163.06 x 75.95 x 8.79mm Weight 6.91 oz (196 g) Colors Black and Silver Release Date 24 February 2022 Price $1,000

It packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and of course, 5G support. The device also has IP52 rating, which means it can withstand some splashes of water and dust, and it also supports the Smart stylus, which is sold separately.

When it comes to the rear cameras, it has a 50MP f/1.8 1.0μm sensor, another 50MP f/2.2 0.64μm ultrawide, and a 2MP f/2.4 1.75μm depth sensor. As for power, it has a 4,800 mAh battery, and it supports 30W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging, which is useful for accessories such as earbuds.

The phone also has dual stereo speakers and three microphones, and it will ship with Android 12. Motorola promises two years of Android OS updates. The new Motorola Edge Plus 2022 will go for $899.99 at carriers, and it will also be available for $1,000. The device will be available from Verizon, Boost Mobile, Republic Wireless in the near future, although no exact dates were shared publicly at this time.