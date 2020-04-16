Motorola Edge
Motorola Edge and Edge+ are expected to be announced at the April 22 launch event. The Edge+ is said to be the company’s first flagship phone after 2017’s Moto Z2 Force. However, ahead of the launch, a live shot of its younger sibling, the Motorola Edge has leaked online.

The leak showcases phone’s rear panel. It appears to be made out of glass. Further, it sports a typical Motorola vertical camera module that houses three cameras and a laser autofocus unit.

Motorola Edge

The inscription just to the right of the camera module reads “64MP | 16MP + 8MP AI CAMERA”. Moreover, the Motorola Edge+ is also expected to feature the same camera specs aside from the primary camera, which is said to be of 108MP.

The Edge is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. It could be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

