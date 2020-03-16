Up next
Motorola is rumoured to launch the flagship Motorola Edge+ in the upcoming months. But it appears that Motorola also has a mid-range phone called the Motorola Edge in the pipeline that will flaunt a similar design but slightly toned-down hardware.

As per a fresh leak courtesy of XDA-Developers, the Motorola Edge will flaunt a similar waterfall display as the Motorola Edge+ with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Motorola Edge is said to sport a 64-megapixel main camera alongside a 16-megapixel wide-angle snapper and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Selfies will be handled by a 25-megapixel camera, while a 4,500mAh battery will keep the lights on.

There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication, but the phone lacks support for wireless charging. Unfortunately, there is no word when the Motorola Edge goes official.

Source: XDA-Developers

