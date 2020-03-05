Author
Tags

We recently came across rumours that Motorola’s upcoming Snapdragon 865-powered flagship might debut as Motorola Edge+. Now, high-quality CAD-based renders and a 360-degree video of the upcoming phone have surfaced online, and they look amazing.

The Motorola Edge+ has a waterfall display with curved edges and impressively thin bezels at the top and bottom. The display will measure between 6.5-inches and 6.8-inches, and there will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Over at the back, one can see triple rear cameras and the Motorola logo surrounded by a halo ring that will double as a notification light. The Motorola Edge+ will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and will come with 5G support as well.

Source: PriceBaba

You May Also Like

These are the best cases for your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

These are some of the best cases available for your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. take a look and choose which one is the best for your device
iPhone 11 Pro price in India

Here’s why the iPhone 11 Pro price in India has been hiked

Apple has raised the iPhone 11 Pro price in India. The prices…

Qualcomm reveals upcoming Snapdragon 865-powered phones from Asus, Oppo, and more

Qualcomm says over 70 products based on the Snapdragon 865 SoC have been announced, or are currently in development from brands like Asus, Oppo, and Xiaomi.