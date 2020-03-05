We recently came across rumours that Motorola’s upcoming Snapdragon 865-powered flagship might debut as Motorola Edge+. Now, high-quality CAD-based renders and a 360-degree video of the upcoming phone have surfaced online, and they look amazing.

The Motorola Edge+ has a waterfall display with curved edges and impressively thin bezels at the top and bottom. The display will measure between 6.5-inches and 6.8-inches, and there will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Over at the back, one can see triple rear cameras and the Motorola logo surrounded by a halo ring that will double as a notification light. The Motorola Edge+ will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and will come with 5G support as well.











Source: PriceBaba