The Motorola Edge 20 series were announced at the end of July, and they will soon be available to purchase, and pre-orders will start on August 23. For a limited time, Motorola will also be selling the device for $200 less, at $499.

The Motorola Edge comes with a premium design, albeit the back is made out of plastic, while the sides are aluminum. It’s also IP52 certified, meaning that it can withstand a little bit of sand and water, but as always, it’s not recommended. The Edge is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 5G capable chipset, and it has 6/8GB of memory and 128/256GB of storage.

The Edge comes with a large 6.8-inch LCD FHD+ display, and it supports 144Hz refresh rate. The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh, although this can be topped up with the supported 30W fast wired charging fairly quickly. According to Motorola, a quick 10 minutes of charge will provide 9 hours of power.

When it comes to connectivity, there’s built-in 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E (2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz), and NFC. The phone also has an under-display optical fingerprint sensor. Flipping it over to the back, there are camera sensors. The main sensor is a 108MP camera, there’s also an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a single 32MP sensor to capture your selfies.

In the US, the new Motorola Edge launches on September 2, and it will be available unlocked at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Amazon, and Motorola.com. Pre-order will start from August 23. For a limited time, Motorola Edge will be available for $499.99, which is a huge $200 off the original price. Additionally, Verizon and Spectrum Mobile will offer the device in the coming months. In Canada, the new Motorola Edge will be available in the coming months, although Motorola hasn’t revealed anything more precise than that.

