Motorola has launched its latest flagship, the Motorola Edge+ in India. The phone is up for pre-booking on Flipkart and offline retail stores now. It is priced at Rs 74,999 (~$990).

Motorola is also offering an exclusive, limited period launch offer of Rs 7,500 instant discount/cashback on ICICI Credit Cards. The phone is expected to go on sale starting May 26.

The Motorola Edge+ features a 6.7″ FHD+ OLED “endless edge” 90Hz display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. Further, it comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of USB 3.0 storage. 

