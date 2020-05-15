Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge+ went official on April 22. Soon after, the company announced that it will be launched in India. However, it didn’t confirm the date.

Now, as per Flipkart, the device will be launched in the country on May 19.

The Motorola Edge+ store page on Flipkart shows the phone will be unveiled on May 19 at 12 noon. For reference, the device was launched in the States at $999 (~ Rs 75,300). Hence, you should expect the pricing to be similar over here.

Motorola Edge+ India launch, Prakhar Khanna

Motorola also recently confirmed that the Edge+ will get 2 major Android OS updates. Here’s everything you need to know about the device.

Source: Flipkart

