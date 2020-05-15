Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge+ went official on April 22. Soon after, the company announced that it will be launched in India. However, it didn’t confirm the date.

Now, as per Flipkart, the device will be launched in the country on May 19.

The Motorola Edge+ store page on Flipkart shows the phone will be unveiled on May 19 at 12 noon. For reference, the device was launched in the States at $999 (~ Rs 75,300). Hence, you should expect the pricing to be similar over here.

Motorola Edge+ India launch, Prakhar Khanna

Motorola also recently confirmed that the Edge+ will get 2 major Android OS updates. Here’s everything you need to know about the device.

Source: Flipkart

You May Also Like

The brains behind Pixel phones’ great camera performance has left Google

Pixel 4’s shortcomings, especially its sub-par battery life, and poor sales reportedly drew criticism from Google’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh.
LG Velvet

LG Velvet with Snapdragon 765 SoC announced in South Korea

It is priced at KRW 899,800 (~734).
Realme Narzo 10 Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launched in India, price starts at Rs 8,499

The Narzo 10 costs Rs 11,999.