Motorola has not launched a flagship phone in India for quite a while and only made its re-entry in the premium segment with the foldable Motorola RAZR, but that phone is not really what you call a flagship. Thankfully, the long drought for a Motorola flagship in India will end soon.

Motorola India’s Country Head, Prashanth Mani, tweeted earlier this week that the Motorola Edge+ is coming to India. Even though he did not reveal an exact launch date or approximate time frame as to when that will happen, it will most likely be launched once the lockdown lifts and the sale of electronics resume in the country.

As we noted in our hands-on impressions, the Motorola Edge+ is a true blue flagship that cuts no corners and goes right up against big boys like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, iPhone 11 Pro, and the HUAWEI P40 Pro. You get a massive 108MP camera, blazing-fast Snapdragon 865 chip, 5G support, and a sleek design that will definitely grab a few eyeballs.

