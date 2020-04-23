I know I don’t have to tell you that lately these are some very odd times. Social distancing aside, from a tech perspective, this is the time when flagship killers decided to make a flagship. A time when the ultra-premium companies are doing more-powerful mid-rangers. And even the most popular brands are going Ultra, at least when it comes to their approach.

Obviously no one could’ve prepared the world for what’s currently happening, and proof of it is that back in early February, we got briefed about a product that was gonna be unveiled at MWC, and then that went south. And then delays kept coming and it is now officially two months after the original launch date was planned.

This is the Motorola Edge+, the company’s return into the flagship world, and also, kind of the flagship that a lot of people have been asking for, but not from the company we were expecting.

Right now Motorola is known mostly for mid-rangers, and that was actually intentional. It was the only thing profitable the company had, so along with the Moto G and X, even the Moto Z adopted mid-ranger specs. Heck, the Moto RAZR we thought would dominate the world of foldables – yeah that was also a midranger.

So why the Moto Edge+ and why now? Well before the COVID19 mess, 5G was the major selling point for 2020, so the idea was to have a bold re-entry into the flagship space. So yes, this is a 5G phone with a unique antenna architecture that works on both mmWave and sub-6, and can achieve over 4 gigabits per second, and we also have Wi-Fi 6 to assist in modern connectivity. Now, the company claims the fastest speeds on a phone, but we know that’s not entirely accurate.

It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 gigs of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. There’s a massive 5000 mAh battery, but it’s no Ultra about getting it charged. It’s limited to 18W Wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and it can do power share, but at 5W.

On a positive front, one thing that makes it stand out is that it’s no Ultra about its heft. The Edge+ is 6mm shorter, 5mm narrower, and I’ll get back to you on weight, but in about everything but the added mm of thickness, this device makes the Ultra look massive.

The second thing it has to stand out? Guys, there’s a headphone jack. Like yeah, that feature that no other manufacturer has figured out how to place on flagships with excuses galore is here.

The design is gonna be a love and hate story for most. Samsung is ditching curves on their phones, and now everyone is adopting them, with the Edge+ being no exception. Motorola calls this its Immersive 90z Endless Edge display. It’s of 6.7-inches diagonal, OLED technology and HDR10+ certification, and yes the 90 degree curves on this display are aggressive. There is palm rejection, you can actually turn the edges off in the settings, or there’s a neat trick where you can create trigger buttons while you’re gaming. Motorola also claims these speakers are the loudest and most powerful, now Tuned by Waves, which is a Grammy award-winning audio brand.

An interesting twist is that Motorola is now giving a name to its UI, even if it really doesn’t depart much from stock Android. It’s called My UX, but it’s really not that much different from previous iterations, and that’s great. We’ve praised features like Moto Actions for a quick launch of the camera or flash light, and it’s all here.

Last but not least, another way this phone is sort of Ultra, is in the camera system. This is one very aggressive hump, and it’s mostly for a reason. Judging by the specs, we pretty much have the same 108 megapixel camera on the S20 Ultra, meaning the same sensor size and 27 megapixel binning capabilities. Sadly the other two lenses are not as Ultra, with an 8 megapixel telephoto at 3x optical zoom and OIS, and then the ultra-wide is of 16 megapixels, and allows for Macro Vision.

We hear features like 6K video recording, 20 megapixel video snapshots in that mode, Video portraits, and long exposure night vision, and other features we’ll have to circle back to when our review is done.

For now, yes, this is the Moto Edge+. It’ll be available globally, and also as a Verizon exclusive for a very 5G price of $999, though there are some promotions available. Color options are Thunder Grey which we featured here, and Smoky Sangria.

My initial impressions are very positive. It sounds very promising on paper, but obviously our final impressions in the review are what matter, so stay tuned as that’ll go live on the channel very soon.