Motorola re-entered the flagship segment late last year with the Edge+, offering high-end innards packed inside a sleek profile that was priced at a cool $1,000. Being a flagship, and especially one that ran a near-stock experience, we had hopes that the phone will get Android updates at a steady pace and on a timely basis. We were wrong. But hey, it’s better later than never, after all. The Verizon-locked unit of the Motorola Edge+ is finally getting the Android 11 upgrade. 

Ready For is essentially a Samsung DeX equivalent for Motorola Edge+

Android 11 brings the usual set of goodies such as chat bubbles, a native screen recorder, media controls, dark theme scheduling, and one-time app permissions to name a few. However, the update also adds another very helpful feature called Ready For that is exclusive to the Motorola Edge+ at the moment. 

Ready For is actually a hub that tries to replicate what DeX does with premium Samsung phones – allowing users to extend their phone’s software to a larger screen such as a monitor and control the UI using external accessories. Coming back to the Ready For hub, you can connect the Motorola Edge+ to a TV or monitor via a USB-C to USB-C cable. And to get a full desktop experience, you can throw in a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to the mix as well, while games can be enjoyed using a controller on a TV.

Once you connect the Motorola Edge+ to a monitor, you will see four options on the phone’s screen:

Mobile desktop: For mirroring your phone’s UI on a larger display, complete with support for running multiple apps at once. Aside from supporting keyboard and mouse input, the phone’s screen also doubles as a trackpad.

TV: This one aggregates video-watching apps such as YouTube and Netflix.

Video: As the name makes it abundantly clear, this one is for video calling apps such as Google Duo. You can use the phone’s 108MP main camera as a high-resolution webcam for an enhanced video calling experience. Users will also be able to switch between the wide-angle and the 3x zoom telephoto cameras as well.

Game: You will find all your games here, which you can play on a monitor or a TV using a Bluetooth controller.  

To see Ready For in action on the Motorola Edge+, check out the video below:

 

 




