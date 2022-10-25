The new Motorola Geneva smartphone will reportedly come with mid-range specs, a stylus, 5G, and 4G connectivity, but will it be a game changer?

Motorola appears to be working hard on many new devices, expected to arrive in 2023. One of those devices reportedly has a codename of “Geneva”, which will supposedly be a US-only device, feature the Edge branding, and come with a stylus. The phone will supposedly be a midranger, and offer a new way for users to access the stylus at a more affordable price point.

The news comes from Evan Blass (via 91mobiles), who shared new information about the upcoming Motorola device. The phone will reportedly come in two different model, one with 5G, and another with 4G connectivity, suggesting that it will be a midranger and not a premium model. The 5G variant will have the XT2315 model number, which is exactly 100 more than Milan’s XT2215.

Motorola G Stylus (2022)

The new Motorola Geneva will feature the Edge branding, and it will be a midranger smartphone with “at most 6GB of RAM and 256GB” of storage. Blass also mentions that it will not be the first Edge-branded device in the series to support a stylus, as the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 had that option with the optional first-party Folio bundle.

Motorola Edge Plus 2022

As a quick reminder, the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 was equipped with flagships specs, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a 6.7-inch QHD, P OLED, 144Hz display, three cameras on the back, and a 4,800 mAh battery. The phone also retailed from $899.99 from carriers, and it was far from a budget-oriented device, in terms of price.

Motorola Geneva is said to be available in either Black Beauty or Crystal Grey colors. It may be exclusive to the North American market at carriers such as T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, AT&T, Cricket, and many more. At the time of writing this, we don’t have any information about the pricing, or the release date.

Do we need another midranger with a stylus?

TCL Stylus 5G

Motorola thinks so, at least, if we base that on the leaks. Motorola is one of the few companies that still goes the extra mile to include a dedicated slot and support stylus input on a few selected devices, making it available at various price ranges.

In the US, users only have a few options if they want a smartphone with a stylus. Users can select the Motorola G Stylus (2022) or the TCL Stylus 5G. We have made a list of the best smartphones with a stylus in 2022, and the only other options are either the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which costs at least four times more than the G Stylus, or older Samsung Galaxy handsets such as the Galaxy S21, or the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Neither the Moto G Stylus (2022) nor the TCL Stylus 5G devices were a game changer in the market, but they offered – seemingly – flagship features at affordable prices for the more conscious and those who don’t need all of the features and high-end functionality of the likes of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The midrangers can offer the support of a stylus input, allowing users to draw, sketch, take notes, do maths, and various other things, without needing to spend $800 or more on a device. Of course, these devices lack the pressure sensitivity, Bluetooth, and many other features that flagships often pack inside, but they’re not necessary or a must-have by any means.

We look forward to seeing another midranger with a stylus input on the market. The more diversity there is, the more options users will have when picking up devices. We also like to see companies competing against one another, as it helps consumers gain more features, and receive better hardware for their hard-earned money.

Would you be interested in a Motorola Edge-branded smartphone with a stylus? Let us know in the comments!