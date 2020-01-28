Up next
Author
Tags

Motorola is gearing up to launch a flagship phone at MWC 2020, and speculations are rife that it will debut as the Motorola Edge+. Adding more fire to the rumour, a phone named ‘Motorola Edge Plus’ has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform and has posted some impressive numbers.

The Motorola phone was caught running Android 10, most likely a stock build. The Geekbench listing reveals 12GB of RAM ticking alongside an octa-core Qualcomm processor clocked at 1.8GHz. While the make of the processor is not specified, 12GB of RAM suggests that it is a high-end offering.

Additionally, the single and multi-core Geekbench (v4.0) scores of the Motorola Edge+ are higher than the tally of Galaxy Note 10+ and Asus 6Z, both of which are powered by the Snapdragon 855. The synthetic benchmark scores clearly suggest that the Motorola Edge+ flagship will employ the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Via: Indiashopps

You May Also Like

Unlocked Moto Z3 Play and many more products on sale right now

These are some of the best deals available right now on B&H Photo Video and Amazon, where you can find the Moto Z3 Play and more interesting devices
Motorola One Hyper

Motorola will launch a flagship smartphone on February 23 at MWC 2020

Motorola has told Android Headlines that a flagship smartphone will make its debut at MWC 2020 in Barcelona.
  • Lee
  • 28 January 2020
  • 08:00EST

LG reveals Android 10 update roadmap, starts with LG V50 ThinQ in February

At long last though, LG has revealed the Android 10 update rollout schedule for its phones, and it will start next month with the V50 ThinQ.
  • Lee
  • 28 January 2020
  • 12:00EST