Motorola is gearing up to launch a flagship phone at MWC 2020, and speculations are rife that it will debut as the Motorola Edge+. Adding more fire to the rumour, a phone named ‘Motorola Edge Plus’ has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform and has posted some impressive numbers.

The Motorola phone was caught running Android 10, most likely a stock build. The Geekbench listing reveals 12GB of RAM ticking alongside an octa-core Qualcomm processor clocked at 1.8GHz. While the make of the processor is not specified, 12GB of RAM suggests that it is a high-end offering.

Additionally, the single and multi-core Geekbench (v4.0) scores of the Motorola Edge+ are higher than the tally of Galaxy Note 10+ and Asus 6Z, both of which are powered by the Snapdragon 855. The synthetic benchmark scores clearly suggest that the Motorola Edge+ flagship will employ the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Via: Indiashopps