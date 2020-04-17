Motorola has scheduled an event on April 22. It is expected to announce the Motorola Edge+ and Edge. Ahead of the launch, the duo has been spotted on Google Play Console listing.

The alleged listing reiterates previous rumors of Motorola Edge+ packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will also feature a full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display with 440ppi pixel density and 12GB of RAM.

As for Motorola Edge, it is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. It could feature a full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display with 440ppi pixel density. Additionally, the phone is listed with 6GB of RAM.

Both phones are listed to run Android 10. Earlier, a live shot of Motorola Edge was leaked online. It may sport a typical Motorola vertical camera module that may house three cameras – 64MP + 16MP + 8MP and a laser autofocus unit.

Source: TechWagan

Via: Gadgets360