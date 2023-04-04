Motorola has officially unveiled the edge 40 pro, the company's latest addition to the flagship lineup. The device was previously launched as the X40 smartphone in China last year and is now available in global markets. Equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Motorola edge 40 pro is ready to give competition to other high-end Android smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. In this article, we will take a close look at the specifications, features, and other details of the Motorola edge 40 pro.

Motorola edge 40 pro: Price and availability

The edge 40 pro has been priced at €899.99 in Europe and will be available for purchase in the coming days. In addition to Europe, device will gradually become available in select markets across Latin America in the coming weeks. Motorola says the edge 40 pro showcases the company's commitment to bring premium smartphone experiences to its customers. Furthermore, the company plans to expand the edge series devices to North America this year.

€899 in Europe

Price to be announced for American markets

Motorola edge 40 pro: Features and specs

Specs Motorola edge 40 pro Build Gorilla Glass Victus front & back

Aluminum frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Display 6.67-inch, OLED, 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution, 165Hz, HDR10+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory & Storage Memory : 12GB RAM

: 12GB RAM Storage : 256GB, 512GB

: 256GB, 512GB No SD Card Slot Rear Cameras Primary : 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, multi-directional PDAF

: 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, multi-directional PDAF Ultra-wide : 50 MP, f/2.2, 114-degree FoV, AF

: 50 MP, f/2.2, 114-degree FoV, AF Telephoto: 12 MP, f/1.6, PDAF, 2x optical zoom Front Camera 60 MP, f/2.2, wide, HDR Ports USB Type-C 3.2 Battery & Charging 4,600 mAh

125W fast wired charging

15W wireless charging

5W reverse wireless charging Colors Interstellar Black, Lunar Blue Price €899

Taking a close look at the design of the edge 40 pro, it becomes apparent that Motorola's latest flagship follows the brand's minimal design approach seen in other Moto smartphones. It comes in two colors — Interstellar Black and Lunar Blue — and features Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus on both front and back. The device also sports an IP68 dist and water resistance.

Shifting our focus to the front, the edge 40 pro features a 6.67-inch pOLED display that supports up to 165Hz refresh rate. This is one of the most impressive refresh rates available on Android flagships today. The device also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content playback and has a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

Like the most new Android flagships on the market today, the edge 40 pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset inside. This, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, should be more than adequate for most users. Along with fast internals, the moto edge 40 pro runs on Android 13 out of the box and supports Motorola’s “Ready For” desktop environment and the rest of the company’s software enhancements such as ThinkShield, Moto Secure, and Family Space.

Taking a look at the back, the Motorola edge 40 pro features a triple-camera setup that includes a 50 MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The company says that the edge 40 pro can record up to 8K resolution videos or in 4K HDR10+ for best quality. The 60 MP front facing selfie camera, with support for 4K 60 fps video and HDR, sits in the punch hole camera on the front.

Finally, it is noteworthy that the device is equipped with 125W wired charging capability, which the manufacturer claims can fully charge the 4,600mAh battery within approximately 23 minutes. In addition, the device includes 15W wireless charging functionality and can also provide reverse wireless charging at 5W for accessories like earbuds.

On the whole, the edge 40 pro seems like a solid Android flagship smartphone. If the company can fix its software voes, deliver a reliable camera, and provide timely updates, we might have a tough competitor for Samsung Galaxy S23 on our hands. What are your thoughts on the Moto edge 40 pro? Let us know in the comments section below!