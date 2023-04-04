Motorola has officially unveiled the edge 40 pro, the company's latest addition to the flagship lineup. The device was previously launched as the X40 smartphone in China last year and is now available in global markets. Equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Motorola edge 40 pro is ready to give competition to other high-end Android smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. In this article, we will take a close look at the specifications, features, and other details of the Motorola edge 40 pro.
Motorola edge 40 pro: Price and availability
The edge 40 pro has been priced at €899.99 in Europe and will be available for purchase in the coming days. In addition to Europe, device will gradually become available in select markets across Latin America in the coming weeks. Motorola says the edge 40 pro showcases the company's commitment to bring premium smartphone experiences to its customers. Furthermore, the company plans to expand the edge series devices to North America this year.
- €899 in Europe
- Price to be announced for American markets
Motorola edge 40 pro: Features and specs
Specs
Motorola edge 40 pro
Build
Display
6.67-inch, OLED, 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution, 165Hz, HDR10+
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Memory & Storage
Rear Cameras
Front Camera
60 MP, f/2.2, wide, HDR
Ports
USB Type-C 3.2
Battery & Charging
Colors
Interstellar Black, Lunar Blue
Price
€899
Taking a close look at the design of the edge 40 pro, it becomes apparent that Motorola's latest flagship follows the brand's minimal design approach seen in other Moto smartphones. It comes in two colors — Interstellar Black and Lunar Blue — and features Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus on both front and back. The device also sports an IP68 dist and water resistance.
Shifting our focus to the front, the edge 40 pro features a 6.67-inch pOLED display that supports up to 165Hz refresh rate. This is one of the most impressive refresh rates available on Android flagships today. The device also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content playback and has a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
Like the most new Android flagships on the market today, the edge 40 pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset inside. This, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, should be more than adequate for most users. Along with fast internals, the moto edge 40 pro runs on Android 13 out of the box and supports Motorola’s “Ready For” desktop environment and the rest of the company’s software enhancements such as ThinkShield, Moto Secure, and Family Space.
Taking a look at the back, the Motorola edge 40 pro features a triple-camera setup that includes a 50 MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The company says that the edge 40 pro can record up to 8K resolution videos or in 4K HDR10+ for best quality. The 60 MP front facing selfie camera, with support for 4K 60 fps video and HDR, sits in the punch hole camera on the front.
Finally, it is noteworthy that the device is equipped with 125W wired charging capability, which the manufacturer claims can fully charge the 4,600mAh battery within approximately 23 minutes. In addition, the device includes 15W wireless charging functionality and can also provide reverse wireless charging at 5W for accessories like earbuds.
On the whole, the edge 40 pro seems like a solid Android flagship smartphone. If the company can fix its software voes, deliver a reliable camera, and provide timely updates, we might have a tough competitor for Samsung Galaxy S23 on our hands. What are your thoughts on the Moto edge 40 pro? Let us know in the comments section below!
