Motorola Edge 30 Ultra leaks with a 6.67-inch 144Hz display and three cameras

Motorola has a flagship coming very soon, and it will be the first device from the company to be powered by the Snapdragon 898 flagship chipset, which is supposed to be released sometime in December. A new leak reveals some of the specifications and shows us some high-quality render images of the design.

Onleaks and 91Mobiles shared the new renders of the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, or the Motorola Edge X devices – the name is supposedly not set in stone yet, although most publications refer to it as the Edge 30 Ultra (via GSMArena).

The renders show off the 6.67-inch AMOLED display that’ll come with a 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The panel will also be flat this time around, and won’t have curved edges as seen on previous flagships. The punch hole will have a massive 60MP selfie camera. The device itself will measure 163.1 76.5 x 8.8 mm, or 10.0 mm if you also include the camera bump on the back).

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will have a three-camera layout on the back, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and apparently only a 2MP sensor. According to the leak, the device won’t be equipped with a telephoto sensor, and it seems weird not to see such a camera on an “Ultra” device. The Moto Edge 20 Pro had a periscope sensor, so we’d recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.

The Edge 30 Ultra will also have a fairly large 5,000 mAh battery – which will certainly be needed for the 6.67-inch display, and it will also support 68W fast wired charging. It’s unclear when the device will launch officially, but the source suggests that it will be available in Gray, Blue, and more color options as well.