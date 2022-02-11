Motorola Edge 30 Pro leaks with new folio case and stylus

Motorola announced that it will officially make an announcement on February 24, where it’s expected to introduce the new Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The new smartphone is a rebranded Motorola Edge X30, and a new leak confirms that it will indeed be a premium smartphone with flagship specifications.

The new render images come from Evan Blass, better known as evleaks. He shared a few new images on Twitter, confirming the upcoming Moto Edge 30 Pro's design and revealing the new accessories. The Edge 30 Pro will have a standard Motorola design with curved edges, and a 3-camera layout on the back, two of which are rumored to be 50MP snappers, and a 2MP depth sensor. The screen will have a hole-punch cutout that will house a 60MP selfie shooter, and while we’re at it, it will be a massive 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate.

The battery is expected to have a 5,000 mAh cell, and it will reportedly support 68W fast wired charging. The device will be able to go from 0-100% in just 35 minutes, and it will be available in Phantom Black, and Glacier Blue color options. The X30 launched for about $500 in China, and it remains to be seen what the price tag is going to be for this model.

The leak also confirms the two new accessories, a folio case, and a stylus pen. It appears that while the case is on, it will allow the phone to toggle the Always-On display and show the time, notifications, and a few shortcuts. Both the stylus and the folio case are expected to be sold separately.

We’ll have to wait until February 24 to find out more. Rest assured, we’ll cover the event in detail and bring you news when they become available.