The latest Motorola Edge 2022 is finally available at carriers for a special price for a limited time at T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T.

Motorola unveiled the brand new Motorola Edge 2022 smartphone earlier in August, and we have already gone hands-on with the new midranger. The new Edge 2022 packs a lower-price, and has improved specifications and overall hardware features that make it a more appealing upgrade than previous generations.

The new Motorola Edge 2022 is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset, coupled with 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage, depending on your chosen model. The phone packs a great camera sensor array on both the front and back, and it’s one of the few devices to support not only 30W fast wired charging, but also wireless charging.

Key Motorola Edge 2022 features

While the device still sports a plastic build, and a single grey colorway, it’s sleek, thin, and light. The device packs a large 6.6-inch FHD+, 144Hz, 10-bit OLED panel. There aren’t a lot of phones with a higher refresh rate than 120Hz, but Motorola managed to squeeze it in the new Edge 2022 model. The device also sports an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, and it has smaller bezels on the bottom to make it more up-to-date.

When it comes to performance, the Edge 2022 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1050, MediaTek’s first SoC that supports the new 5G mmWave technology. The phone will be available with 6/128GB, and 8/256GB memory and storage options. The device also comes pre-installed with Android 12, but the company will update it later to Android 13.

The camera array on the back features a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with PDAF and OIS, a 13MP f/1.5 ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There’s also a 32MP f/2.5 selfie camera. It’s a solid camera setup, and while we don’t expect them to compete against high-end devices, we believe it will be perfect for capturing important moments in adequate lighting conditions. We’ll have to wait and see until we can get a closer look at the device ourselves.

Motorola has also been well-known for offering decent charging technologies and large batteries for its devices, and the Motorola 2022 is no exception. The device comes with a beefy 5,000 mAh battery and supports 30W fast wired charging. The device also supports 15W fast wireless charging, and even reverse wireless charging at 5W. As you might have already guessed, the phone doesn’t ship with a charger in the box.

Where to buy the Motorola Edge 2022?

T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, UScellular, Visible

The Motorola Edge 2022 will be available in the United States from T-Mobile in the coming weeks for only $498, with a limited-time offer to pick it up for free when adding a new line. Keep in mind that T-Mobile will offer the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device will also be available at AT&T, Verizon, Spectrum Mobile, UScellular, and Visible.

The unlocked version of the Motorola Edge 2022 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola.com for $499.99 for a limited time. The price will return to $600 after the promotion.

The Moto Edge 2022 will also be available in Canada “in the coming months”.

It’s also worth mentioning that only Verizon units will be able to take advantage of the new 5G mmWave technology, whereas other models from other carriers will be limited to sub-6GHz 5G technologies. Additionally, the mmWave will not be available on unlocked units, even if you decide to use it with a Verizon SIM.