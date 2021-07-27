We have only just revealed what the Motorola Edge 20 looked like a few days ago, and we now have some more official-looking renders coming up of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

The “Edge” branding of the Motorola Edge series was straightforward in the past, the screen had a curved edge, which made it special, and to many, much harder to use and get a grip on (via GSMArena). Taking a closer look at the newly leaked render images, it’s easy to tell that the display will be flat this time around, and in fact, it’ll be flat for all three Edge series devices in the lineup.

The new render images were shared by Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks on Twitter.

The upcoming Motorola Edge 20 Pro is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 870 chipset and 6/8/12GB of memory and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The display size and panel remain unclear at this point, but we do know that the main rear camera is 108MP, there’s also a 16MP ultrawide with autofocus and an 8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom capability. The 32MP selfie camera will be placed in the front punch-hole cutout. A fairly large 4,500 mAh battery will also power the Edge 20 Pro.

We don’t know if other color variants are available, but the render shows off the Edge 20 Pro in blue color. The render tells us that the camera module will be fairly large, don’t expect this to sit flush on a surface on its own. There’s a dedicated button on the top left, which may be there for Google Assistant, although that’s unknown at this time. The fingerprint sensor also does not appear to be embedded into the Motorola logo, so it will likely be an under-display one.

Motorola will officially unveil the new Motorola Edge 20 lineup at an official event on August 5; the company has publicly confirmed the event yesterday on Weibo.