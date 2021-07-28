The next generation of Motorola flagships will be announced on August 5, and we’ve already seen most of the specifications leak for the standard Moto Edge 20 and for the Edge 20 Pro models. Today, we get to see all three devices from multiple angles and in multiple color combinations.

The renders were made by a collaboration of TechnikNews and Adam Conway. Now that the new renders are out, there’s nothing left to the imagination. We now have a clear idea of what to expect in terms of looks for all three smartphones.

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite will be the cheapest device in the series, offering a MediaTek 720 chipset with 8GB of memory and 128GB of internal storage. The storage is expected to be expandable via a MicroSD card slot. It will also have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It’s reported to have three cameras, including a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, and it will support 30W fast charging.

The Motorola Edge 20 will have a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 778G chipset, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of storage. It’ll have a similarly large 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The cameras on the rear are said to be nearly identical to the Edge 20 Lite device, but the ultrawide will be a 16MP sensor. The battery will be much smaller at 4,000 mAh, but it will still support 30W fast charging. It will cost approximately €499 and come in Frosted Gray and Frosted White colors.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro will have a Snapdragon 870 chipset and 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It’ll have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display and support the same 144Hz refresh rate. The Edge 20 Pro is rumored to have the same camera setup as the Edge 20, although we’ve heard other news about that, and we expect it to have a telephoto sensor. The battery has a capacity of 4,500 mAh, and it’ll support the same 30W fast charging. The Moto Edge 20 Pro is expected to cost €699 and be available in Midnight Blue and Blue Vegan Leather colors and options.