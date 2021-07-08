Motorola is planning on releasing not one, but two new devices. The Motorola Edge 20 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 778G chipset, while the Edge 20 Pro might be equipped with a Snapdragon 870.

The new model numbers were revealed by a TENAA certification that lists the XT2143-1 and XT2153-1 devices. The exact name of the chipset that is going to power the devices isn’t known at this time, but we do know that the standard Edge 20 will have a 2.4 GHz CPU, which points to a Snapdragon 778G, while the Pro is listed with 3.2 GHz that lines up with the Snapdragon 870 (via GSMArena).

The Motorola Edge 20 will have three memory and three storage options to choose from, 6/8/12GB memory and 128/256/512GB for storage. The device is expected to have this configuration option in China. The TENAA listing also confirms that the main camera resolution is only going to be 8MP, although the images confirm there will be 3 camera sensors on the phone. The Edge 20 is also expected to be available in five color options.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the brand new Motorola flagship that’s expected to have a very similar design language to the standard Motorola Edge 20. The main difference between the two devices, that is known at this time, is that the camera has a square lens for the periscope sensor on the back. The memory options are expected to remain the same as for the Edge 20, and there’s no more information available about the rest of the cameras just yet.

Both devices will have OLED displays and dedicated Google Assistant buttons. The Chinese versions will likely not have any options to reprogram these buttons to specific applications, and also likely won’t allow the activation of NFC for contactless payments. We have no information on when these devices are going to be unveiled, but it could happen in the next few weeks or months.