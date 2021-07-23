The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro were certified at the beginning of this month, where the Edge 20 Pro also showed off its back design and camera setup. Now we get to see most of the specifications of the upcoming devices from the company.

Pricebaba posted the new renders and specifications, and it reveals the complete design of the new Motorola Edge 20. The renders and specifications focus on the standard Edge 20 variant and the global model of that. The Edge 20 will be 8.9mm thick, 11.6mm with the camera bump.

The Motorola Edge 20 will have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ resolution with a 120Hz high refresh rate display with very slim bezels on its sides and the chin and top. According to the source, these may be bigger than shown on images. It’s hard to tell whether how accurate the current render is.

As for power, the Motorola Edge 20 will have a Snapdragon 778G 5G capable chipset and 6GB and 8GB memory configurations. The storage options are 128GB and 256GB. The phone will also have a 4,000 mAh battery.

The punch hole display is expected to house a 32MP selfie shooter, while on the back, there will be a triple camera setup. According to some previous leaks, the Edge 20 will have a 108MP main sensor, a 16MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom.

The renders show off the design of the device, which seems a little familiar. It has the volume rocker on the right side, with the power button – which will also serve as a fingerprint scanner to unlock the phone and make contactless payments. Once we flip over the phone to the bottom, we’ll find a USB-C port, speaker, and microphone. Unsurprisingly, there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack.

The new Motorola Edge, Edge 20 Pro, and Edge 20 Lite are rumored to release sometime later this month, so we’ll bring you the official specifications once they’re officially released.