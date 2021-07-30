Motorola has finally announced the brand new Motorola Edge 20 series devices that include three new smartphones, the Edge 20 Lite, the Edge 20, and the Edge 20 Pro flagship. The first two are midrangers, while the Pro is a real flagship with specs to prove it. The devices leaked extensively in the past few weeks and it turns out some of the rumors and leaks were correct.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

The Edge 20 Lite has a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ resolution display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of flash storage. There’s a 32MP selfie camera on the front and a 108MP main, 16MP ultrawide camera on the rear. It supports 5G, and the fingerprint sensor is placed under the display. It has a large 5,000 mAh battery, and like all of its siblings, it too supports 30W fast wired charging, and the adapter is provided in the box.

Motorola Edge 20

It has a large 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ resolution display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. It also has a 32MP selfie camera. It’s equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chipset and up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There are three cameras on the back, a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 16MP ultrawide. It supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and it’s IP52 certified. The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the display. It also has a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging, which is included in the box.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The Edge 20 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ resolution 144Hz refresh rate display. There’s a 32MP selfie camera in a punch-hole design. It’s powered by the flagship Snapdragon 870 chipset and 12GB of memory and 256GB storage. As for the rear camera setup, there’s a 108MP primary, 8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, a 16MP ultrawide camera.

The device supports 5G, has Bluetooth 5.0, and has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It’s also IP52 rated. The battery’s capacity is 4,500 mAh and it also supports 30W fast charging, and the adapter is included in the box.

Pricing & Availability

The Edge 20 Lite will cost €349.99 / £299.99

The Edge 20 will go for €499.99 / £429.99

The Edge 20 Pro will start at €699.99 / £649.99

All three Edge 20 series will be available later in August and will soon be also sold in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. There are no words on when and if it will make it to the US.