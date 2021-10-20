We start today’s deals with tons of savings available on Motorola devices. Savings are available from both Amazon and Motorola.com, where we have found early Black Friday deals that will let you get your hands on a new Moto RAZR 5G for just $800. This device is receiving a massive $600 discount on its base 256GB storage model that also packs 8GB ARM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, Adreno 620 GPU, a rear fingerprint sensor, a 2,800mAh battery, and 15W TurboPower charging.

The 2021 model of the Moto Edge is also on sale, and you can get yours for $600 after a $100 discount. This model comes packed with 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with Adreno 642L graphics. You also get Android 11 out of the box, a massive 5,000mAh battery, 30W TurboPower charging, a 6.8-inch FHD display, and more. You can also go for the 2020 model that now sells for just $400 after a $300 discount. This will get you a new unlocked device with 256GB storage, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. The best part about this older model is that it features a microSD slot that will allow you to increase your storage space up to 1TB.

You will also find models such as the Motorola One that’s getting a $100 discount, leaving it available at $300. You will find the same device getting the same discount over at Amazon.com, so you can choose where to get your new device with a 6.7-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. You will also find the Moto G Stylus, the Moto G Power, and more devices on sale. The Moto G Stylus is available for $230 after a $70 discount, or the more affordable Moto G Power that’s going for $180 after the same $70 savings.