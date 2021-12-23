Motorola details its Android 12 plans: features, release date, and supported devices

Every major player in the Android OEM market has been releasing its own Android 12 version, like One UI 4, ColorsOS 12, and others, ever since Google pushed the Android 12 stable update to AOSP, but Motorola. The company has been quiet about its Android 12 update, but now it has revealed the features it will launch with Android 12, the update's timeline, and which devices will be supported by it.

Motorola Android 12: Features

First and foremost, Motorola is adding its own flavored Material You theming to its "My UX" Android skin. The company calls it 'Dynamic Color' which basically changes the system's theme based on the colors of your wallpaper — just like Material You. The company touts that the Dynamic Color will help make users the My UX OS as “most expressive, dynamic, and personal OS ever.”

Now, you can change the wallpaper on your device and your entire Android 12 experience changes to match. Using advanced color extraction algorithms, you can easily personalize the look and feel of your entire phone, including notifications, settings, widgets and even select apps. We’re combining the dynamic color, rounded shapes, and large open layouts from Material You with the rich, premium feel of the Motorola brand.

Much similar to the Pixel's Android 12 update, Motorola has added a "Personalize" menu to the settings. This setting lets the users customize: Layout, Fonts, Colors, Icon shape, Sounds, Display size, Font Size, and Dark theme. Other than that, Motorola has tried to keep the experience as close to Pixel devices. The clock is large by default in the lock screen but it shrinks when notifications come, like the Pixel's Android 12 update.

Other features include Privacy Dashboard which lets you manage app permissions, see which app accessed which resource, and have much more control over your smartphone. Motorola has also brought the microphone and camera indicators to its Android 12 based My UX as well as the option for granting approximate locations. Accessibility features like Area magnification, Extra dim, Bold text, and Grayscale have also been added.

Motorola Android 12: Release Date

Motorola says it's testing the updated My UX based on Android 12 for a number of devices. It says the Android 12 rollout will begin in February 2022. In addition to the “Android 12 OS + My UX experience”, Motorola will also release a new feature called My UX and Ready For (desktop/dock) experiences, and some other camera features along with the My UX Android 12 update (via 9to5Google).

Motorola Android 12: Supported devices

The company has shared the following list of devices that will get the Android 12 update:

razr 5G

razr 2020

motorola edge 20 pro

motorola edge 20

motorola edge 20 lite

motorola edge 20 fusion

motorola edge (2021)

motorola edge 5G UW

motorola edge plus

motorola one 5G ace

motorola one 5G UW ace

moto g200 5G

moto g71 5G

moto g51 5G

moto g41

moto g31

moto g100

moto g60s

moto g60

moto g50 / moto g50 5G

moto g40 fusion

moto g30

moto g power (2022)

moto g pure

moto g stylus 5G

In addition, these Business edition phones will get the Android 12 update:

moto g pro

motorola edge (2021)

motorola edge 20

motorola edge 20 lite

motorola edge 20 fusion

