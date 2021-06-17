After the Motorola Defy leaked completely yesterday, the new device was announced today. The new smartphone packs a few great features, including the military grade and IP certificate that ensures its for those who need a bit more durable device.

The new Motorola Defy is produced by the Bullitt Group, although it is still sold under the Motorola branding. The group is more closely associated with the CAT rugged devices, as reported by 9to5Google.

The last Motorola Defy was announced back in 2010, it even ran Android 2.1. The new Defy comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. As for the internal specifications, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 chipset, 4GB of memory and comes with 64GB of storage, with expandable storage via microSD. Motorola also assures the Defy can work in temperatures ranging from -25C to +55C. It has IP68 certification alongside the MIL-STD-810H military-grade rating.

Fortunately, the fingerprint sensor is still present, placed on the back of the device, inside the Motorola logo. Also on the back, there’s a triple camera layout that houses a 48MP f/1.8 primary, 2MP f/2.4 macro and 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The 8MP selfie camera is placed in a water drop notch.

For connectivity, there’s Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), NFC and GPS. The battery is 5000mAh and can be juiced up at 20W with the included TurboPower charger. It also packs a 3.5mm headphone jack and the USB-C port is on the bottom of the device.

Perhaps the only major downside of the device is the fact that it comes with Android 10, although Android 11 is promised to arrive soon after launch. The Motorola Defy will be available in two colors; Forged Green and Black with a textured back design for more grip. It will be available in Europe and LATAM markets in the coming weeks for €329, £279.