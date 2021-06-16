Famous leakster Evan Blass, also known as evleaks, has uploaded a number of photos to Twitter, revealing the upcoming Motorola Defy 2021 device. There are promotional images, as well as the full specification sheet.

Motorola Defy 2021 pic.twitter.com/NdKY7BYb0h — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 16, 2021

According to Evan, the device will weigh 232g and have a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720) display with Gorilla Glass Victus. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and it will have 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage, with expandable storage via microSD. The main camera is a 48MP f/1.8 sensor, there’s is also a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a single 8MP front camera.

As for connectivity, it will have Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor. The battery is 5,000 mAh and it supports 20W TurboPower charging via USB-C por, which can be found on the bottom of the device. The specification sheet also promises “up to two days of battery” on a single charge.

The device will ship with Android 10, but it can be upgraded to Android 11 either after release, or in the future. Additionally, the device will be IP68 certified, which is certainly a plus, given that this is expected to be a cheaper device.

Motorola Defy will be available in two colors, Black and Forged Green. We are not yet certain as to when to expect this device, but if we have such promotional materials already leaking out, it must mean that it must be nearing the official launch date. What are your thoughts about the latest Motorola Defy? Would you be interested in picking one up? Let us know in the comments below!