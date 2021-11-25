Motorola could be the first company to launch a phone with 200MP camera sensor

Samsung announced its first 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor back in September this year. According to a new leak, Motorola could become the first company to integrate the sensor into its smartphone lineup.

The leak comes courtesy of the Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station who claims that the upcoming Moto Edge X will feature the 200MP Samsung sensor. He claims that it will be the world's first "proactive" 0.61 μm sensor. He also says that the Edge X will be the first to sport two new OmniVision sensors. The leak was later corroborated by popular leaker Ice universe.

Ice universe also sheds some light on when we could see other companies utilizing the sensor. Interestingly, the tipster says that Xiaomi will only launch a device with the 200MP sensor in the second half of next year, i.e., H2 2022. Meanwhile, Samsung itself will only adopt the sensor in 2023.

Samsung's 200MP sensor is one of the advanced camera sensors in today's world. It supports both 2×2 binging (50MP images with up to 1.28µm pixels) and 4x4 binging (12.5MP images with up to 2.65μm pixels). In addition to 4K 120fps, it also supports 8K 30fps video recording. Nonetheless, if a company introduces a smartphone with this sensor, would you be interested in using a device that has a 200MP camera sensor? What would you use such a high-megapixel count camera for? Let us know in the comments section below!

