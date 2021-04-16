Motorola seems all set to launch its next G-series smartphones. It was recently tipped to be prepping to launch the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion. Motorola later went ahead and revealed a teaser for upcoming G-series smartphones. However, it didn’t reveal the moniker of the phones. Now, the company has confirmed the existence f the duo in a new teaser poster.

As you can see from the title image, Motorola India tweeted the poster that confirms the moniker as well as reveals the design of the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion. The G60 will come with a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie shooter, while the G40 Fusion could come equipped with a waterdrop notch. According to the leaks, the duo shares a similar set of features including a high refresh rate display – both of these features trickling down from flagships to the mid-range segment.

The Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion are tipped to feature a 20Hz refresh rate with support for HDR10. Moreover, these could have a 6000mAh battery. Both of these features could make the next duo media powerhouse. However, it is not known yet if the display would have an LCD panel or AMOLED. As for the Moto G60, it is touted to feature a big 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) display. It could be made available in 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage configurations. The duo is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC.

As per previous reports, the Moto G60 could sport a 108MP primary camera. It might be accompanied by a 16MP OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 2MP camera. You might get a 32MP selfie shooter. On the other hand, the Moto G40 Fusion is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup of 64MP + 8MP + 2MP.