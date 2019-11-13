Up next
We are just hours away from the event that will officially launch the new Moto Razr, and Motorola has already confirmed the design of the upcoming Razr, well sort off.

The new Moto Razr is something most of us who loved the original Razr are looking forward to. Its official event will take place later today, and we already have some hints of what to expect. Motorola India just updated its Twitter account with a dark cover image, is we look at it closely we see an image that resembles what we saw in previous leaks. This is a device with a huge chin and a not so thin profile. According to other rumors, this device would include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 4/6GB RAM options, 64/128GB storage options, and a 2,730 battery. These are clearly not the best specs available, but man, we still hope it’s an awesome device.

