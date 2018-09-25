Motorola turns 90 years old today
The Motorola corporation turns 90 years old today and it is celebrating its legacy from the the time Paul and Joseph Galvin founded the Galvin Manufacturing Corporation to the first Motorola car radio to providing communications to missions to Mount Everest and the Moon to the DynaTAC, the StarTAC, through Google and now to Lenovo ownership.
There are a few ongoing deals that the company would like to remind customers of, so we’ll get to those:
- Moto Z2 Force (AT&T) – $399 (45 percent off)
- Moto Z2 Play – $299.99 (40 percent off)
- Moto X4 – $299.99 for 32GB (25 percent off), $359.99 for 64GB (14 percent off)
- Moto G6 – $229.99 (8 percent off)
- Moto G5s Plus – $239.99 for 32GB (14 percent off), $249.99 for 64GB (28 percent off)
- Moto G5 Plus – $199.99 for 32GB (13 percent off), $239.99 for 64GB (20 percent off)
- Moto E4 Plus – $149.99 for 16GB (12 percent off), $169.99 for 32GB (15 percent off)
For more on the legacy of the Galvin Manufacturing Corporation, head to the link below this story.
