We recently reported that two new Motorola budget phones are in the pipeline. These could be launched in the first quarter of next year. The Motorola Capri and Capri Plus (or caprip – not the official name) are the upcoming two phones from the Lenovo-owned company. The Motorola Capri reportedly has model number XT2127 while the Motorola Capri Plus comes with model number XT2129. Now, the latter has been spotted on various certifications sites.

As per FCC, the Motorola Capri Plus smartphone will have the model number XT2129. It has also been spotted on Geekbench. As per the listing, the upcoming device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It will have 4GB of RAM and run Android 11 out of the box. The phone scored 306 points and 1258 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. Further, Motorola Capri Plus has also been certified by TÜV Rheinland, which reveals that it will pack a 5,000mAh battery. It will also have support for 20W fast charging.

As per earlier reports, the Motorola Capri is said to feature an HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and have two SIM slots. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the optics front, the Motorola Capri might sport a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It could also have NFC support.

As for the Plus model, it is tipped to feature a 90Hz display with an HD+ resolution. It might come in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage configurations, In the optics department, it could come equipped with a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP OmniVision depth sensor, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front may lie a 13MP selfie shooter.