Two new Motorola budget phones are in the pipeline, and they could be launched in the first quarter of next year. The Motorola Capri and Capri Plus (or caprip – not the official name) are the upcoming two phones from the Lenovo-owned company. The Motorola Capri reportedly has model number XT2127 while the Motorola Capri Plus comes with model number XT2129. Apart from the model numbers and launch timeline, the specifications for these two rumored devices have leaked as well. While the XT2127 may have a 60Hz display, the XT2129 model is expected to have a 90Hz refresh rate.

The latest development comes from a report by TechnikNews, in collaboration with Adam Conway from XDA Developers. The report states that Motorola is working on two budget devices. These might be called Capri and Capri Plus (Caprip). The former is said to feature an HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and have two SIM slots. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the optics front, the Motorola Capri might sport a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It could also have NFC support.

Image Credits: TechnikNews

Coming to the dual-SIM Motorola Capri Plus, it is tipped to feature a 90Hz display with an HD+ resolution. It might come in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage configurations, In the optics department, it could come equipped with a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP OmniVision depth sensor, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front may lie a 13MP selfie shooter.

That said, Motorola is also rumored to be working on Motorola ‘Nio‘, which could be its next flagship. While the company has confirmed that it will launch a phone with the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC, the Nio is rumored to launch with the Snapdragon 865 chipset. It could come with up to 12GB RAM, a full-HD+ (1,080×2,520 pixels) display with a 105Hz refresh rate, and up to 256GB of internal storage.