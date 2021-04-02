motorola g100 vidhance

Motorola has entered into another collaboration with Imint – a Swedish company that provides video enhancement solutions – for its latest budget flagship. As part of the partnership, the Moto G100 will be getting Imint’s new Vidhance Selfie Mode, becoming the first Motorola-branded photo to offer this perk. The core premise of this feature is that it always keeps the user in the center of the frame while recording selfie videos, thanks to a combination of Vidhance stabilization and AI-driven face detection and recognition.

The Vidhance Selfie Mode detects users’ faces and then employs proprietary algorithms to tracks the movements, ensuring that their face is always the center of focus in the frame, even in low-light conditions. In addition to the selfie-centric upgrade, the Moto G100 also takes advantage of the Video Stabilization and Vidhance Dynamic Motion Blur Reduction technology, both of which ensure that users are able to capture smoother videos irrespective of the ambient lighting conditions. The latter is already a part of the Motorola Edge+, and is now making its way to the first G-series flagship.

“Vidhance Selfie Mode is the kind of high-end video processing technology that our moto g users can enjoy at any moment. It represents an innovative, practical solution to a pervasive video challenge. Combined with other category-leading Vidhance solutions, the moto g100 is a first-of-its-kind mobile device that democratizes real-time video optimization.”
– Thomas Milner, Head of Global Product Marketing at Motorola

However, this is not the first time Imint and Motorola have joined hands. Both the companies recently partnered to bring some of its Vidhance stabilization solutions to the Motorola Edge+ flagship, with some of them being Vidhance Video Stabilization with Active OIS, Vidhance Horizon, and Vidhance Field of View Correction to name a few. And just in case you’re wondering, Imint provides its Vidhance catalog of stabilization solutions to many other brands, with some of the key names in the clientele being Xiaomi, VIVO, OnePlus, HUAWEI, OPPO, and Qualcomm.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

