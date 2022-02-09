Motorola Austin, Rogue, Rhode, Dubai, and Hawaii leak on new render images

Motorola has been in the news lately, and the company keeps releasing new smartphones with impressive hardware. Today, five new Motorola devices leaked under their codenames, revealing how they’ll look, and what camera layouts we should expect. The new devices are codenamed: Austin, Rogue, Rhode, Dubai, and Hawaii.

Evan Blass posted a shared the new render images on Twitter . The Motorola Hawaii will have an OLED display and a 50MP primary sensor, like most of the other devices on this list. It will be available in a dark green color. The Motorola Rhode will likely be a mid-ranger or a low-end device offering both 4G and 5G variants, and it will feature relatively slim bezels all around, and a 50MP primary camera on the back. The device will come in Black and White/Silver colors. The Dubai device will also have a 50MP camera, and hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter.

Motorola Austin appears to be a relatively low-end device, judging by the large bezels and chin on the bottom of the display. We don’t have any specifications, but it appears that it’ll have a 50MP primary sensor, the other two sensors an unclear at this moment.

Motorola Rogue is rumored to be called the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, and we’ve seen it leak in the past. It will reportedly come equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and 144Hz refresh rate. It will also be a flagship, come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and have a three-camera layout on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 2MP sensor. The battery is large at 5,000 mAh, and it could support 68W fast wired charging. The image also shows the model without a hole-punch cutout, suggesting that the camera will be placed under the display.

That’s all the information that we have so far. We’ll keep you updated as we see more details pop up of the many new devices Motorola is gearing up for release.