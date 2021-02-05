Motorola seems to be prepping to launch a slew of smartphones in the first quarter of 2021. A phone labeled as “Bullitt Motorola Defy” has appeared on Geekbench today. As per the listing, the smartphone is codenamed as “bathena.” However, according to a report from My Smart Price, the same Motorola phone appeared as Athena at the Google Play Console. Moreover, it is said to have appeared as Motorola Defy, bathena, and Athena in the Google Play Console supported devices list. It is likely that Motorola Athena and Defy are the same devices.

As per the Geekbench listing, Motorola Athena will have 4GB of RAM and run the dated Android 10 OS. Further, it will be powered by a Qualcomm processor that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The source code of the listing revealed that the SoC has Adreno 610 graphics onboard. It scored 1523 points in the single-core and 5727 points in the multi-core tests of Geekbench. The listing was first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav.

On the other hand, the Google Play Console listing of the device reveals that is packs a Qualcomm processor that has a sm6115 model number. Moreover, it is paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The listing reveals that Motorola Athena is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It is coupled with 4GB of RAM. According to the image found on Google Play Console, the device will feature a teardrop notch display. It could have an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 280ppi pixel density.

Other details of the smartphone like battery capacity and the camera specifications are yet to be known. The smartphone is yet to be teased officially. For the unaware, Motorola already sells Moto G9 powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset. The launch date of Motorola Athena remains unknown.